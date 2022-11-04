VCK will continue to expose Manusmriti: Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Gearing up for the distribution of booklets containing excerpts from the ancient text Manusmriti (Laws Of Manu), on November 6, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday said that it was important to expose Manusmriti and Hindutva ideology for how it discriminates against non-Brahmins and women of all castes.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that a total of one lakh booklets (with an introduction by Mr. Thirumavalavan) will be distributed by the VCK office bearers from every district in bus stands, railway stations and other public places frequented by common people.

Speaking to The Hindu from New Delhi, Mr. Thirumavalavan explained that it was necessary to publish a booklet with excerpts from Manusmriti to expose it because it continues to determine and define the social structure even today.

“The social structure as it exists today is established by Manusmriti: it determines burial grounds and crematoriums, it determines the culture of each caste and has minute regulations within the society of what a Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vaishya and Shudras must do and what Dalits and Tribals – Avarnas – should do and their duties. The caste killings that we see in the society today are an expression of Manusmriti (values). This is why Dr. Ambedkar and Periyar targeted Manusmriti,” said Mr. Thirumvalavan.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that BJP and Sangh Parivar labelling the VCK as anti-Hindu, which could potentially have an impact on its electoral performance, doesn’t bother him and said that the party was determined to fight the Sangh Pariviar, BJP and the RSS ideologically.

“The Vedic Dharma that prioritises welfare of the Brahmins while other three varnas exist to work for the Brahmins is called Sanathan Dharma. We spoke about this strongly when we were not participating in electoral politics. There are many more reasons why we need to speak about this today. We are speaking about it for the welfare of the non-Brahmin Hindus and for all the women from all four varnas, who have been affected. We are here to do ideological politics, not just for vote-bank,” he said.

He added that once the non-Brahmin Hindus and women realise BJP and RSS are exploiting the Hindu society, they can be isolated.

“So, it is important for the Hindus to understand Sanathan Dharma – especially, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas and Shudras must understand it. It is not necessary for Dalits – who don’t come under the four Varnas – or Muslims and Christians to understand this ideology,” he said.