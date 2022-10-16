VCK will contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from A.P., says Thirumavalavan

VCK will organise a ‘Arasiyal Ezhuchi Maanadu’ in Madanapalle on December 20

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday announced that the party would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Andhra Pradesh, and organise a large public rally in Madanapalle on December 20.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the decision was taken at the party’s Andhra Pradesh executive council meeting, held in Chennai on Saturday.

Party sources said VCK, which has four MLAs and two MPs from Tamil Nadu, had been working to establish a presence at the grassroots level in Andhra Pradesh over the last seven years, and claimed that the party had footprints in 20 out of the 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Balasingam, the party’s coordinator for Andhra Pradesh and Telengana, said office-bearers from Andhra Pradesh met Mr. Thirumavalavan and discussed strategies for strengthening the party. “It was decided in the meeting that VCK would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Whether we would contest in an alliance or alone will be decided closer to the elections. We have created village committees across Anantapur, Amalapuram and in Chittoor and Annamayya districts. Apart from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram district, where we have a limited presence, we have party footprint in other districts,” he said. Earlier in the day, Mr. Thirumavalavan revealed that he met former Chief Minister of Gujarat and president of Praja Shakti Democratic Party, Shankersinh Vaghela, and discussed about the 2024 Lok Sabha election.