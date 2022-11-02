‘VCK will be in the forefront in fight against BJP in State’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan braved the rain in the city on Tuesday and protested against the Hindi imposition politics of the BJP, the party’s attempts to create a “Hindu India” and usurpation of States’ rights.

He said the BJP continued to put forth the idea of Hindu nationalism to scuttle regional parties. “Whether other parties decide to fight [or not fight] the BJP, the VCK will be at the forefront in the fight against the BJP in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The VCK chief said there were many “nations” within India and claimed that the BJP wanted to deny the language ethnicities to create a homogeneous Hindu identity. “BJP and [Prime Minister] Modi keep talking about one nation because India has many nations within. What are the various nations? Tamil nation, Telugu Desam, Malayala Desam, Marathiya Desam....; they don’t want regional parties to grow because it will result in growth of language-nationalism and they cannot continue to exert their influence throughout India,” he said.The nationalism that [Mahatma] Gandhi spoke about was Indian nationalism. The BJP is not speaking about it. What BJP is speaking about is Hindu nationalism. They want non-Hindus to convert and return to Hinduism if they want to be in India,” he said.

He added: “Nationalism can be defined in many ways. What we are speaking is language-nationalism. Each State has its own language and identity and they should be free to construct their own nationalism. All these nationalities can form a government in the centre in New Delhi and that is the kind of government that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar envisioned in the Constitution.”

‘Weakening of rupee’

Mr. Thirumavalavan attacked the BJP for “weakening of the rupee, favouring the ‘friends of Modi’ and making them billionaires”. He claimed that their only intention was to create a Hindu nation.

“Corporates and Sanathan Dharma are the two ideologies of the BJP. Selling public assets cheaply to corporate companies,” he said. Once Hindu nation is constructed, Sanathan Dharma will be the ruling ideology. “If Sanathana Dharma becomes the ruling ideology, it means that Brahmanical nation will exist for the many years. Hindu nationalism is not for all Hindus. It is a Brahmanical nation. Hindu nation is necessary to create Brahminocracy,” he claimed