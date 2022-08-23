VCK welcomes High Court verdict on temple priests’ appointment
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and president, Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Monday welcomed the Madras High Court verdict that said that the rules framed by State Government to appoint priests in Hindu temples will hold good.
Mr. Thirumavalavan, who is in Malaysia, said the verdict is appreciative of State Government’s efforts to implement social justice in temples.
“This verdict is appreciative of the steps taken by DMK to push open the ‘Sanatan’ door preventing others from entering the sanctum sanctorum of the temple for thousands of years,” he said.
