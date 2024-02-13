VCK wants legislation for protecting 200-point communal roster system in promotions

February 13, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

VCK legislator M. Sinthanai Selvan on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government in the Assembly to enact a legislation to ensure 200-point communal roster system reiterating horizontal reservation for various communities in promotions in State government jobs.

During the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s Address in the House, Mr. Selvan referred to a 2022 judgment of a Supreme Court bench led by L. Nageswara Rao and contended that it posed a huge danger to social justice.

“The Tamil Nadu government should realise that it poses a threat to social justice. The Tamil Nadu government must bring about a legislation to the effect that policy matters regarding promotions are vested with the State government,” Mr. Selvan said and pointed out provisions available in Article 16 (4A) of the Constitution in this regard.

He also pointed out that recent notifications for various recruitments did not specify the priority to couples of inter-caste marriage in recruitment to State government jobs. “It was in practice until the Jayalalithaa government,” he said and further urged the DMK government to continue granting the priority.

Mr. Selvan also urged the State government to display the Preamble of the Constitution in all State government offices and District Collector offices. He also urged students to take pledge on the Preamble.

