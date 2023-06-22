ADVERTISEMENT

VCK urges T.N. govt to ensure entry of all communities into temples

June 22, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Trust boards have been constituted in only 780 temples of the total 43,283 temples under the control of the HR&CE Department, pointed out the high-level committee of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi

The Hindu Bureau

Thol. Thirumavalavan. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

A meeting of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)‘s high-level committee has adopted a resolution urging the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to ensure the rights of all communities to worship in temples across the State and demanded action against those preventing such entry. VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan chaired the meeting in Chennai on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

ALSO READ
Veeranampatti Temple, which was sealed following objection to entry of Dalits, reopens; people of all castes offer worship

Pointing out that the trust boards have been constituted in only 780 temples of the total 43,283 temples under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endwoments (HR&CE) Department, the meeting urged the State government to ensure that, while constituting trust board for these temples, one of the members should be a woman and another a member of the Scheduled Caste/Tribe.

“The Chief Minister should seek a report from the HR&CE Department Commissioner on whether equality is ensured in all temples. The report should be made public,” one of the resolutions adopted said. Pointing out that Section 106 of the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act, 1959 was over removal of discrimination in the distribution of prasadams or theerthams, it sought action against violators.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Tracing the struggle for temple entry in Tamil Nadu

Another resolution adopted by at the meeting referred to the killing of several people in violence-hit Manipur and the BJP’s alleged “communal majoritarianism and hate politics against minorities” and sought the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting also welcomed the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to close down 500 State-run liquor shops across the State. It also urged the State government to declare that no new shops would be opened and an announcement that remaining liquor shops would be closed in a phased manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US