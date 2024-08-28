VCK urges DMK govt. not to allow educational institutions to be used as platform for religion-based opinion

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Wednesday passed a resolution that urged the DMK government to ensure that the activities of the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department do not encourage organisations affiliated with Sangh Parivar to use education as a tool for imposing opinion based on religion.

A resolution passed at the high-level committee meeting chaired by VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan noted that the recent Muthamizh Murugan International Conference organised by HR&CE Department and the resolutions passed relating to the schools and colleges run by the department, caused fear that there was a deviation from the approach adopted so far by the Tamil Nadu government. It requested the secular DMK government not to allow education to be used as a platform for religion-based opinion.

In two other resolutions it called for the Union government to bring out a policy to curb the drug menace and sought measures to be taken by both the Union government and State government. The VCK, through another resolution, urged the State government to announce a time-frame for closing the Tasmac liqour shops

The party’s resolution also strongly condemned the Union government for not releasing the pending grants under the Samagra Shiksha scheme and demanded that they be released immediately.

Another resolution sought laws against caste-based honour killing. VCK also passed a resolution urging the Tamil Nadu government to file a review petition seeking to retract comments of the Supreme Court justices on ‘creamy layer’ within SC quota.

The party also urged the Union government to take measures to release fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy.

