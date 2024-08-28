GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VCK urges DMK govt. not to allow educational institutions to be used as platform for religion-based opinion

Published - August 28, 2024 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan. File

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan. File

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Wednesday passed a resolution that urged the DMK government to ensure that the activities of the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department do not encourage organisations affiliated with Sangh Parivar to use education as a tool for imposing opinion based on religion.

A resolution passed at the high-level committee meeting chaired by VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan noted that the recent Muthamizh Murugan International Conference organised by HR&CE Department and the resolutions passed relating to the schools and colleges run by the department, caused fear that there was a deviation from the approach adopted so far by the Tamil Nadu government. It requested the secular DMK government not to allow education to be used as a platform for religion-based opinion.

In two other resolutions it called for the Union government to bring out a policy to curb the drug menace and sought measures to be taken by both the Union government and State government. The VCK, through another resolution, urged the State government to announce a time-frame for closing the Tasmac liqour shops

The party’s resolution also strongly condemned the Union government for not releasing the pending grants under the Samagra Shiksha scheme and demanded that they be released immediately.

Another resolution sought laws against caste-based honour killing. VCK also passed a resolution urging the Tamil Nadu government to file a review petition seeking to retract comments of the Supreme Court justices on ‘creamy layer’ within SC quota.

The party also urged the Union government to take measures to release fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.