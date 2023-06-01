ADVERTISEMENT

VCK urges Centre to withdraw Ordinance wresting control of ‘services’ from Delhi government

June 01, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally of the DMK, on Thursday urged the Narendra Modi-led government to withdraw Centre’s ordinance wresting control of ‘services’ from the Delhi government. In a statement, the party’s founder and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan said the ordinance disrespected a verdict of the Supreme Court and added that it was a murder of democracy. The VCK, he said, strongly condemns it. The ordinance is against democracy and the principle of cooperative federalism, he said, calling for all democratic forces to unite and oppose it.

