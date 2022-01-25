VCK to push for law against superstition

CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday said there should be a debate about enacting a law against superstitions in Tamil Nadu.

He was participating in a panel discussion on the occasion of commemorating those who sacrificed their lives in anti-Hindi agitations.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said when neighbouring states such as Karnataka have passed a law against superstitions, Tamil Nadu also needed one.

“We say that Tamil Nadu is the land of Periyar but we don’t have a law against superstition. VCK will raise this issue in the State Assembly and we will request Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in person and urge him to pass a law,” he said.