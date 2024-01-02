ADVERTISEMENT

VCK to protest demanding reintroduction of ballot papers Jan. 4

January 02, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Chennai

The party also wants the recent floods be declared as ‘extreme disaster’

The Hindu Bureau

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan. File

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan has announced State-wide protests on January 4 demanding that the recent floods that ravaged the northern and southern districts in Tamil Nadu be declared an ‘extreme disaster’. He also sought reintroduction of ballot papers (replacing EVMs) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On social media platform X, Mr. Thirumavalavan released a list of party office bearers who would organise protests at every district headquarters across Tamil Nadu.

He advised the party cadres to distribute pamphlets regarding the protests to the people. The protest will also be extended to Pudhucherry and Karaikal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US