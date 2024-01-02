VCK to protest demanding reintroduction of ballot papers Jan. 4

January 02, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Chennai

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan has announced State-wide protests on January 4 demanding that the recent floods that ravaged the northern and southern districts in Tamil Nadu be declared an ‘extreme disaster’. He also sought reintroduction of ballot papers (replacing EVMs) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On social media platform X, Mr. Thirumavalavan released a list of party office bearers who would organise protests at every district headquarters across Tamil Nadu.

He advised the party cadres to distribute pamphlets regarding the protests to the people. The protest will also be extended to Pudhucherry and Karaikal.