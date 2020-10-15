VCK to protest demanding cancellation of bank exams

Party president Thol Thirumavalavan said that there was a reduction in quota

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) will protest before all district head quarters on October 16, protesting against recruitment notification by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

According to party president Thol. Thirumavalan, IBPS has reduced the quota for OBC, SC and ST candidates, to accommodate 10% quota for the economically weaker sections. The VCK also will urge for cancellation of exams.

In a statement, he called upon all democratic forces to join the protest. He also raised concerns that such tactics would be adopted in many other sectors and strongly condemned the notification.