VCK to protest against Hindi imposition, attack on Tamil fisherfolk and Centre’s attempt to usurp States’ rights

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 00:17 IST

Chennai

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP, Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Monday reached out to his party seniors and cadres to participate in the protests planned in Saidapet in Chennai on November 1 against Hindi imposition, attack on Tamil Nadu fisherfolk by Indian Navy and BJP’s alleged attempts to usurping States’s rights through NEET, National Investigation Agency and through other ways.

Mr. Thirumavalan said that protests will be organised on the day when Tamil Nadu and few other States were formed on the basis of linguistic nationality.

Continuing his opposition towards Hindu religious book, Manu Smriti, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that 1 lakh copies, each of them with 32 pages (along with a foreword from Mr. Thirumavalavan), which will contain information about what Manusmriti has said about Shudras and women will be distributed across Tamil Nadu.

“This will be free. I urge the District office bearers to distribute these copies in places where people are gathering – bus stands, railway stations, restaurants, markets and in public places – free of cost without causing any trouble or commotion. Our party is the first one to publish a booklet on what Manusmriti says about Shudras and women and how the present social structure was formed,” he said.

