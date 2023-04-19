ADVERTISEMENT

VCK to organise protest on April 22 demanding law against honour-based crimes

April 19, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said the party will organise a protest demanding a separate law against honour-based killings on April 22 in Krishnagiri district where an inter-caste (Non-Dalit husband and a Dalit wife ) couple was attacked by the father of the man.

Speaking to his cadres via social media, Mr. Thirumavalavan urged Dharmapuri, Vellore and Salem office bearers and cadres to participate in the protest.

“While there is a need to protest demanding the law across district headquarters in Tamil Nadu, we will organise a symbolic protest in Krishnagiri district as the party has just conducted a major ‘save democracy’ protest on April 14,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thirumavalan also commended Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement in the State Assembly that the birth centenary of well-known Congress leader, L. Elayaperumal, will be celebrated by constructing a memorial hall in his honour in Chidambaram district.

“Elayaperumal was very close to leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He studied and made recommendations to enhance the lives of Dalits across India by heading a commission called ‘Elayaperumal Commission’. It created an impact at a national level. This is why we wanted to honour his legacy and take his contributions to the younger generation,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri also welcomed CM Stalin’s announcement on constructing the memorial hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US