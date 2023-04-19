VCK to organise protest on April 22 demanding law against honour-based crimes

April 19, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - Chennai

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday said the party will organise a protest demanding a separate law against honour-based killings on April 22 in Krishnagiri district where an inter-caste (Non-Dalit husband and a Dalit wife ) couple was attacked by the father of the man.

Speaking to his cadres via social media, Mr. Thirumavalavan urged Dharmapuri, Vellore and Salem office bearers and cadres to participate in the protest.

“While there is a need to protest demanding the law across district headquarters in Tamil Nadu, we will organise a symbolic protest in Krishnagiri district as the party has just conducted a major ‘save democracy’ protest on April 14,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalan also commended Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement in the State Assembly that the birth centenary of well-known Congress leader, L. Elayaperumal, will be celebrated by constructing a memorial hall in his honour in Chidambaram district.

“Elayaperumal was very close to leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He studied and made recommendations to enhance the lives of Dalits across India by heading a commission called ‘Elayaperumal Commission’. It created an impact at a national level. This is why we wanted to honour his legacy and take his contributions to the younger generation,” he said.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri also welcomed CM Stalin’s announcement on constructing the memorial hall.