VCK to file a curative petition against SC verdict on EWS quota

VCK founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday said the party will file a curative petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the 3-2 verdict delivered by a five-judge Bench, upholding the constitutional validity of the 10% reservation in education and jobs for the economically weaker sections (EWS) of society.

Mr. Thirumavalavan urged his allies, the Congress and the CPI(M) to rethink their support for the quota.

In a statement, he said the verdict goes against the Constitution, and was an injustice committed in the name of justice.

“The Modi government, which has not filled thousands of backlog vacancies for OBCs, SC and ST communities, has been showing a special interest in the 10% reservation for EWS. While the BJP says all Hindus are one, it is consistently working against the interests of OBCs, SCs and STs, and in favour of the privileged castes,” he alleged.

“Even the two judges who dissented in the judgment – Justice Ravindra Bhat and Chief Justice Of India U.U. Lalit – have said reservation can be provided based on economic criteria, which goes against the tenets of social justice,” he said.

“The judges who supported the majority verdict did not provide any reasons as to why they are rejecting the argument put forward by senior advocate Meenakshi Arora [on behalf of the VCK] that this law should be struck [down] because it excludes the weaker sections of OBCs, SCs and ST communities, which goes against equality enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.

“We will file a curative petition against the verdict, urging that a Bench with more judges hear it. We hope the DMK and others will file similar petitions against the verdict. The issue of reservation cannot be resolved in the court. Primarily, this is an issue that should be resolved in the political arena,” he said.

The AIADMK’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala, called upon the State government to take legal steps for reinforcing social justice.

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran expressed shock and disappointment over the Supreme Court verdict.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Dhinakaran said that though there was no second opinion about providing help to the EWS, the law would affect backward classes severely as it eroded the fundamentals of social justice. Even if the 10% quota had to be implemented, there would be enormous practical difficulties. It was a matter of consolation that there would not be any adverse impact to the constitutional safeguard to the 69% quota in the State, which was put in place when Jayalalithaa was Chief Minister. The State government should remain steadfast in protecting the 69% quota. Instead of implementing the 10% reservation, a caste-based census should be conducted prior to having a proportional system of reservation, Mr. Dhinakaran added.