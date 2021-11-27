VCK to discuss seat-sharing with DMK

CHENNAI

27 November 2021 01:21 IST

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday said the party would continue to be part of the DMK-led alliance in the coming urban local bodies elections.

He told mediapersons here that talks would soon begin with the DMK on seat-sharing. “We have not called for applications for the urban local bodies elections. We will fight the elections under the leadership of the DMK. When we get a call from the DMK for talks, we will discuss seat-sharing with them,” he said.

He urged the State Government to monitor attempts to defame LTTE chief V. Prabhakaran on social media. “The State Government should monitor them and take appropriate action against those whose aim is to create social tension,” he said.

On the occasion of the Constitution Day, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, “In India, all democratic forces should take an oath to remove the Sanathanic forces from power. They are dividing people on the basis of caste and religion. By 2024, all social justice communities should come together and remove the Sanathanic forces.”