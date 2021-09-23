VCK to contest civic polls on independent symbol in DMK alliance

CHENNAI

23 September 2021 02:29 IST

Party founder Thirumavalavan announces 16 candidates

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday said the party will contest the upcoming rural local body polls in 9 newly carved-out districts on an independent symbol as part of the DMK alliance. Mr. Thirumavalavan announced 16 candidates for the local body seats in Villupuram (East) and Kancheepuram (South) districts.

The VCK has been allotted ward 15 and ward 24 in Kandamangalam, wards 17 and 11 in Koliyanur, wards 26 and 2 in Vanur, ward 26 in Kanai and wards 10 and 12 in Vikkiravandi in Villupuram East.

The party has also been allotted ward 21 in Madhurandhakam North Union, ward 26 (Vayalur) in Thirukazhukundram South Union, ward 5 (Kuvathur) in Ilathur Union, ward 6 (Inthalur), ward 8 (Nerkunam) and ward 12 (Vedal) in Siththamur North and South Union.

NEET issue

Speaking after meeting the parents of a medical aspirant who died by suicide, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, “Though we didn’t get the number of seats that we expected, we are glad that the negotiations were concluded in a cordial manner. We will contest on an independent symbol in the seats that we have been allotted.”

Mr. Thirumavalavan also appealed to the medical aspirants writing NEET not to take any drastic decisions.

“Whether you do well or not in NEET, and even if you don’t get a seat after doing well in NEET, I appeal to you that you must not take extreme decisions,” he said.

“The President should give his consent to the Bill that seeks exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu. On Tuesday, under the leadership of Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani, like-minded parties discussed the NEET issue. We decided to hold programmes in major cities in Tamil Nadu that would explain why NEET should not be held. At the end, we will also hold a protest. The document presented by Justice A.K. Rajan provides added impetus to why NEET should not be held,” he said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)