VCK to boycott Republic Day Tea party at Raj Bhavan, says Thirumavalavan 

January 24, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thol. Thirumavalavan

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan said his party would boycott ‘At Home’ Republic Day reception at the Raj Bhavan, which would be hosted by Governor R.N. Ravi. In a statement on Tuesday, he said an invitation had been received by his party’s MPs and MLAs. However, there are question marks over whether the Governor is functioning as per the norms prescribed by the Constitution. The Governor’s functioning has been contradictory to the norms, and condemning this, the VCK is boycotting the ‘At Home’ Reception, he said. Mr. Thirumavalavan urged the Centre to recall Mr. Ravi and appoint someone who would maintain cordial relations with the State government.

