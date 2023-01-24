HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

VCK to boycott Republic Day Tea party at Raj Bhavan, says Thirumavalavan 

January 24, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Thol. Thirumavalavan

Thol. Thirumavalavan

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan said his party would boycott ‘At Home’ Republic Day reception at the Raj Bhavan, which would be hosted by Governor R.N. Ravi. In a statement on Tuesday, he said an invitation had been received by his party’s MPs and MLAs. However, there are question marks over whether the Governor is functioning as per the norms prescribed by the Constitution. The Governor’s functioning has been contradictory to the norms, and condemning this, the VCK is boycotting the ‘At Home’ Reception, he said. Mr. Thirumavalavan urged the Centre to recall Mr. Ravi and appoint someone who would maintain cordial relations with the State government.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.