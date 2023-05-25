ADVERTISEMENT

VCK to boycott inauguration of new Parliament complex by PM Modi

May 25, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Chidamabaram MP, Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to preside over the inauguration of new Parliament building instead of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, despite the latter being the head of both the Houses of legislature – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – on May 28 in New Delhi and said that the party will be boycotting the event.

He also criticised the decision to inaugurate the new building on the birth anniversary V.D. Savarkar, who did not believe in democracy at all and laid the foundation for sectarian politics.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan claimed that the announcement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building with Speaker Om Birla presiding over the event is contradictory to the Constitution of India.

Mr. Thirumavalavan asked if BJP was ignoring and sidelining President Murmu, whose appointment as President was to reap electoral gains, because she was from a tribal community. “Even former President Ram Nath Kovind was not invited for the stone-laying ceremony when the construction of the new Parliament began. Is it also because he belongs to the Scheduled Caste community? BJP has proved once again that it believes in Manu Shastra than the Constitution of India,” he claimed.

