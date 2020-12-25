VCK seeks more funds for scholarship scheme for SCs

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday urged the Centre and the State governments to increase the funds allocated for the post-matric scholarship scheme for students belonging to the Scheduled Castes by at least 10% each year.
In a statement, he welcomed the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs’ approval for the changes in the scheme including the funding pattern, which translates into an investment of ₹59,048 crore, of which ₹35,534 crore would be the Centre’s share for the next five years.
Opposes DBT
However, Mr. Thirumavalavan pointed out that the number of students would increase each year but the quantum of funds allocated for five years was the same.
He also said the Centre’s decision to transfer 60% of its share on direct benefit transfer mode into the students’ bank accounts amounted to ignoring the State governments.
The Centre should transfer its share to the States and allow them to distribute the benefits, Mr. Thirumavalavan added.
He also urged the Centre and the State governments not to drop the scheme in the future.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath