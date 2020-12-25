VCK seeks more funds for scholarship scheme for SCs

Allocation should be hiked by 10% each year, says Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday urged the Centre and the State governments to increase the funds allocated for the post-matric scholarship scheme for students belonging to the Scheduled Castes by at least 10% each year.

In a statement, he welcomed the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs’ approval for the changes in the scheme including the funding pattern, which translates into an investment of ₹59,048 crore, of which ₹35,534 crore would be the Centre’s share for the next five years.

Opposes DBT

However, Mr. Thirumavalavan pointed out that the number of students would increase each year but the quantum of funds allocated for five years was the same.

He also said the Centre’s decision to transfer 60% of its share on direct benefit transfer mode into the students’ bank accounts amounted to ignoring the State governments.

The Centre should transfer its share to the States and allow them to distribute the benefits, Mr. Thirumavalavan added.

He also urged the Centre and the State governments not to drop the scheme in the future.