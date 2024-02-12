ADVERTISEMENT

VCK seeks four Lok Sabha seats in DMK alliance

February 12, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Monday said the party has sought allocation of four Lok Sabha seats in the DMK-led alliance for the upcoming general election.

The VCK held its first round of talks with the DMK seat-sharing committee on Monday. In 2019, the party was allotted two seats of which one was contested on the DMK symbol.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Thirumavalavan said his party had sought three reserved constituency seats and one general category seat.

“We have shared our wish list and included Chidambaram, Villupuram, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur from the reserved constituencies and Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai and Kallakurichi from the general category,” he said.

“We would finalise the seat sharing agreement in our next round of talks,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

