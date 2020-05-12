Tamil Nadu

VCK seeks capital punishment for those accused of schoolgirl murder

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar said the case should be tried in a Fast Track Court

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Tuesday demanded the death penalty for the accused in the brutal murder of a 14-year-old school girl in Sirumadhurai colony, which has sent shock waves across the State.

Addressing a press conference here, Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar said the case should be tried in a Fast Track Court and the guilty should be hanged within a month. Party president Thol. Thirumavalavan spoke to the parents of the victim over the phone and has announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh, he said.

Mr. Ravikumar said that he had released a short video clip demanding stringent punishment against the accused involved in the incident.

Atrocities against Dalits have also been rampant in the State during the lockdown and the government should also take firm action against such incidents. But there was an attempt to portray the accused involved in the Villupuram incident as belonging to a different caste. “This is not the time that caste and religious sentiments should be given priority and the incident should be seen as a heinous crime against humans,” he said.

The accused in the incident should not be released on bail till the end of the trial lest they become a threat to the society, he added.

The MP said that he and former DMK Minister K. Ponmudi had met the Villupuram Collector A. Annadurai and sought immediate resumption of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA).

Villupuram is one of the districts with a large number of active workers under the scheme he said, adding that the Collector had assured that work would commence in all Panchayats except those coming under containment zones, shortly.

