VCK reiterates positive Tamil nationalism as it seeks to make a mark in Andhra

November 20, 2022 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP, Thol. Thirumavalavan, who has announced that the party would contest in the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2024 in Andhra, has reiterated that Tamil nationalism as defined by the party is not about taking an antagonistic stance against linguistic minorities.

In a recent speech at the launch of a book ‘Thirumavin Sindhanai Kotpadugal’, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, “Tamil nationalism is not about spreading hate against linguistic minorities. If this can be justified, then the hate spread by the RSS against religious minorities can also be justified. Similarly, caste supremacy can also be justified.”

Ever since the emergence of Naam Tamilar Katchi headed by charismatic speaker Seeman, political parties in Tamil Nadu that speak about Tamil nationalism have been engaged in a constant electoral and ideological battle over how to define it.

Mr. Thirumavalavan’s strident Tamil nationalism was believed to be a hurdle as the party tries to expand its electoral footprint into Andhra and his reiteration that Tamil nationalism need not be antagonistic to linguistic minorities is seen as a move to endear the party to Telugu speaking voters while at the same time shore up the party’s Tamil nationalist support base in Tamil Nadu.

While it is true that Seeman’s brand of politics that ‘Tamil-speaking’ person with a Tamil nationalistic outlook should exercise power in Tamil Nadu has many takers in the State, leaders such as Mr. Thirumavalavan, Mr. Vaiko and others have reiterated that Tamil nationalism should not be about discriminating against non-Tamils and must incorporate ideas of social justice.

Close aide of VCK chief and Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar, clarified that Mr. Thirumavalavan’s assertion about Tamil nationalism was nothing new.

“It is not like we are talking about it because we want a pan-Indian reach. We are contesting in Andhra because there is a vacuum when it comes to speaking about Dalit issues,” he said, adding, “VCK has never portrayed another ethnicity as our enemy. It is Naam Tamilar Katchi, which keeps painting Dravidam itself as though it has ‘Telugu roots’. For us, other linguistic nationalities are not enemies,” he said.

Mr. Ravikumar added that the issue with Tamil nationalism today is largely due to the fact that the politics of Eelam has been applied in Tamil Nadu. “In Sri Lanka, Tamil nationalism was defined in opposition to Singhala chauvinism. It was necessary. Are Telugus and Kannadigas oppressing Tamils in Tamil Nadu? It is not needed in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Balasingam, VCK’s headquarters secretary and incharge of Andhra, said that inclusive Tamil nationalism has always been the stated position of the party. “Our bylaw states that the party would strive to protect the language, culture and tradition of that State. We see no contradiction when the party speaks about Tamil nationalism in Tamil Nadu and then, about the oppressed in Andhra,” he said.