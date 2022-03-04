VCK red-faced after its nominee suffers defeat

DMK’s Jayanthi Radhakrishnan elected chairperson of Nellikuppam municipality

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally of the ruling DMK, was left red-faced, when its councillor-elect Girija Thirumaran, the official nominee for chairperson of the Nellikuppam municipality, could not get the required number of votes in the indirect election held on Friday.

The DMK won the post with the help of the other allies.

The post of chairperson of the Nellikuppam municipality was allotted to the VCK, a constituent of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Out of the total of 30 wards, the DMK won in 13 wards and its allies in five. The Opposition AIADMK won in three wards. The PMK and the DMDK won in one ward each and Independents in seven.

Sources said the DMK’s local unit was not ready to part with the post of chairperson. Jayanthi Radhakrishnan of the DMK, who won from ward 29, applied for the post.

About 20 councillors-elect, including those of the DMK and Independents, were taken to an undisclosed location on Thursday. They reached the municipal office in a van hours before the indirect election started.

While 23 councillors voted for Ms. Jayanthi Radhakrishnan, Ms. Girija Thirumaran polled only three votes. Three votes were declared invalid. An AIADMK member abstained from voting.

The Returning Officer declared Ms. Jayanthi Radhakrishnan the winner.

VCK workers blocked the Panruti-Cuddalore Road for over three hours, alleging that the party was denied a level playing field. Senior police officers pacified them and got them to withdraw the protest.