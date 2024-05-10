ADVERTISEMENT

VCK president Thirumavalavan meets Kamal Haasan

Published - May 10, 2024 07:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan and general secretary D. Ravikumar visited Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan at his office in Alwarpet in Chennai on Friday to thank him for campaigning for the VCK in the Chidambaram and Villupuram constituencies in the recently-held Lok Sabha election. 

ADVERTISEMENT

VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu and MNM general secretary A. Arunachalam were also present at the meeting.

VCK sources said that Mr. Thirumavalavan compared Mr. Haasan’s endorsement and campaign was similar to former Congress leader, G.K. Moopanar’s endorsement of the party many years ago. 

Mr. Haasan told Mr. Thirumavalavan that it was his ‘responsibility and duty’ to ally with INDIA bloc and campaign for VCK in the Lok Sabha elections.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ravikumar had told Mr. Haasan that he would have been confined to one constituency had he decided to contest in Lok Sabha elections. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US