VCK president Thirumavalavan meets Kamal Haasan

Published - May 10, 2024 07:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan and general secretary D. Ravikumar visited Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan at his office in Alwarpet in Chennai on Friday to thank him for campaigning for the VCK in the Chidambaram and Villupuram constituencies in the recently-held Lok Sabha election. 

VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu and MNM general secretary A. Arunachalam were also present at the meeting.

VCK sources said that Mr. Thirumavalavan compared Mr. Haasan’s endorsement and campaign was similar to former Congress leader, G.K. Moopanar’s endorsement of the party many years ago. 

Mr. Haasan told Mr. Thirumavalavan that it was his ‘responsibility and duty’ to ally with INDIA bloc and campaign for VCK in the Lok Sabha elections.  

Mr. Ravikumar had told Mr. Haasan that he would have been confined to one constituency had he decided to contest in Lok Sabha elections. 

