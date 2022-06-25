VCK postpones temple entry protest in Vadakumarai village in Salem

The matter is sub judice, says Thirumavalavan

The matter is sub judice, says Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday said the temple entry protest into Kalahasthiswarar temple and Varadaraja Perumal temple in Vadakumarai village in Salem district announced by the party stood postponed.

Explaining his stand on social media, Mr. Thirumavalavan said a dispute over whether the temples belonged to a private person or came under the administration of HR and CE Department was in the court.

“Kandasamy Pillai has filed a case and the court has ordered a status quo – whereby the temple should remain as it is. This would mean that the temple cannot be opened. Only after the case is heard and a verdict is delivered, can it be opened. Therefore, given the circumstances, it would not be right to protest at this point,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said those who claimed to have ownership over the temples cannot enter the temple. “Protesting now would mean that we are doing so without any understanding of politics, administration and power,” he said.