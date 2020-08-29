VCK plans to infuse party with young blood

CHENNAI

29 August 2020 01:00 IST

It is keen on filling 25% of posts of district secretary with workers in their 30s

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan is keen on infusing new blood into the party by filling 25% of the posts of district secretary with workers in their 30s.

Villupuram MP and party general secretary D. Ravikumar said around 90 new district secretaries would be appointed in September.

“This time, the party is determined to give youth an opportunity. The young people in their 30s will be given the posts.” “We also want to accommodate more OBCs, minorities and women in the party. Furthermore, anybody with a criminal background will not be given these posts hereafter,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

He said the party was serious about making these posts more diverse. “The selection will be based on their contribution to the party, and the application has been invited online.” Explaining the ‘no criminal background’ clause, Mr. Ravikumar said the party leader “...has specifically announced that those with criminal cases shouldn’t apply for the post of district secretary”.

Mr. Ravikumar said the party had introduced crucial changes to the eligibility criteria. “It has fixed two three-year terms as the limit for a district secretary. We have mentioned that those who have already served as district secretaries twice cannot even apply. And those who have completed a three-year term this year should compulsorily pave the way [for others] and wait for the next round of appointments after three years,” he said.

General secretary Sinthanai Selvan said around five candidates would be recommended for every post of district secretary to the party president who would take a call after consultations with senior leaders. “We hope to have at least 20 OBC district secretaries, and in future, we want to increase their presence to at least 50% of the total posts. We don’t want to be known just as a Dalit party but as a formidable democratic force in Tamil Nadu,” he said.