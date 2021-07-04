Tamil Nadu

VCK MP wants 308 temporary staff made permanent

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi general secretary and Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar has urged School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to provide permanent jobs to assistants, librarian, research assistants, office assistant, sanitary workers, night security and gardeners who were employed in model schools set up by School Education department between 2012-13 and 2017-18.

In a letter to the Minister, Mr. Ravikumar said, “Around 308 people were employed temporarily and were paid a salary of ₹4,500 to ₹6,000. They should be given permanent jobs,” he said.


