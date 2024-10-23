GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VCK MP urges Union Minister to consider demands of persons with disabilities

Published - October 23, 2024 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

VCK MP D. Ravikumar on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar, urging him to consider a slew of demands at the earliest for the welfare of persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Mr. Ravikumar said that of the 121 crore people in the country, 2.68 crore were classified as disabled. They accounted for 2.21% of the population. Their demands include increasing the disability allowance to ₹6,000 a month for ‘partially disabled persons’ and ₹15,000 a month for ‘fully disabled persons’; providing employment to all PwDs who have applied for jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act; issuing Antyodaya Anna Yojana family cards to all PwDs in accordance with the Delhi High Court’s order; and extending the disability allowance to those eligible, irrespective of their age.

