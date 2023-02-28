VCK mobilises secular parties against ‘sanathana forces’

February 28, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi organised a protest against actions of ‘fascist’ and ‘sanathana’ forces in Tamil Nadu for creating confusion, triggering violence, disturbing peace and law and order, cornering the Tamil Nadu government and causing disenchantment between allies in the society at Valluvar Kottam on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said statues of Periyar and Thiruvalluvar in Tamil Nadu, much unlike the norm in which only Dr. Ambedkar statues used to be attacked, are being desecrated by right wing Hindutva forces by painting them with saffron colours.

“It is a part of their modus operandi. They want to elicit a reaction from those who follow Ambedkar (or Periyar) to create confusion. They do not do it because they want to claim Dr. Ambedkar as their own. They want to simply provoke supporters of Dr. Ambedkar and create a debate,” he charged.

He claimed, “They are not speaking emotionally. It is well-planned and defined. They are trained to create confusion and disturb peace in the society.”

Mr. Thirumavalavan reiterated his stance of not being a part of an alliance which has BJP or PMK. Mr. Thirumavalavan also slammed attempts by the BJP to paint DMK as enemies of service men after an incident in Krishnagiri wherein an army man was killed in a family feud. “They tried to create a perception that DMK was somehow involved in this murder when this was clearly a family feud,” he contended.

Mr. Thirumavalavan ended his speech by saying “State government must file a complaint against BJP state president K. Annamalai and take action against him for his recent speech asking ex-service men to fire at will.”

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S Alagiri, MDMK organising secretary Durai Vaiko, Dravidar Kazhagam deputy Kali Poongundran, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi founder T. Velmurugan, left parties – CPM and CPI – and other ‘secular progressive’ forces parties participated in the protest.