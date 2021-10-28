VCK, MNM welcome SC’s probe panel to examine Pegasus allegations

CHENNAI:

28 October 2021 14:10 IST

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) welcomed Supreme Court move to appoint an expert technical committee to examine allegations that the Centre used Israeli software Pegasus to spy on citizens.

In a statement, VCK Chief Thol. Thirumavalavan said the judgement from the apex court has renewed faith in the judiciary.

The verdict also offers clear guidelines on what issues shall be probed by the panel and what sort of recommendations shall be made, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

“A Supreme Court Constitution Bench had already declared that individual privacy is a fundamental right. Three years ago, the Supreme Court had directed the Indian Union government to pass laws to protect data privacy of individuals. However, no such law has been passed to date,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

We believe the SC-appointed panel shall expeditiously investigate and reveal the names of those who were targeted and also come up with recommendations on how to protect people from such cyber-weapons and further strongly punish those who misused Pegasus, he added.

In a Twitter post, MNM Founder Kamal Haasan said let the truth come out and individual privacy be protected.