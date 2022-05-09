VCK MLA demands abolition of orderly system in police department

Hundreds of police personnel are engaged in the system, says Sinthanai Selvan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi MLA Sinthanai Selvan on Monday called for abolition of the orderly system in the police department.

Speaking during the debate for grants for the police department in the Legislative Assembly, he said hundreds of police personnel were engaged in the orderly system and appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to intervene and abolish the practice.

He said there was an acute shortage of vehicles at the police stations. Since there were no vehicles, police personnel were asking petitioners coming to the station with grievances to arrange for transport.

Personnel below the rank of Inspector of Police were using their own motorcycles for official purposes. Steps should be taken to provide vehicles at the police stations and adequate fuel allotted to personnel below the rank of Sub-Inspector who were using their own two-wheelers while on duty, he said. Besides, the police should be allowed to form an association like in Kerala.

Strengthen the force Pattali Makkal Katchi floor leader G.K. Mani said with the increasing population there had to be a corresponding increase in the strength of the police force. He said the present strength of the force was about 1.17 lakh which meant that there was one police person for approximately 632 people.

Besides increasing the strength of the police in the ranks of Police Constable to Superintendent of Police, Mr. Mani said the remuneration of the police should be enhanced considering their nature of work.