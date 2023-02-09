VCK likely to launch its unit in Telangana in two weeks

February 09, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - Chennai

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Chidamabaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan is continuing his efforts to expand the party’s base beyond Tamil Nadu and build a presence in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He recently participated in a meeting of Telangana office-bearers in Hyderabad. The party’s in-charge of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Headquarters secretary Balasingam, told The Hindu that the VCK unit of Telangana would be launched in two weeks.

“Mr. Thirumavalavan discussed the launch of the VCK State unit in Telangana in two weeks. The core committee would be announced by him. Recently, intellectuals, writers, minority community leaders and local community leaders have been meeting our leader. The party will hold a meeting in Hyderabad on March 18,” Mr. Balasingam said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan had already said the party would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Mr. Balasingam said the State headquarters would be inaugurated in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh soon, which will be the fourth office in Andhra Pradesh after Guntur, Madanapalle and Bapatla.

When asked how a Tamil Nadu-based party hopes to transform into a party with a presence in other States, Mr. Balasingam said, “Local politics in each State may be different, but the issues of caste discrimination and untouchability remain the same across India – from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari.”