VCK leader Thirumavalavan’s dream of becoming Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will not come true: MoS L. Murugan

Further, the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting said Thirumavalavan has no right to talk about social justice

Published - October 20, 2024 03:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
L. Murugan. File

L. Murugan. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan on Sunday (October 20, 2024) said Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan has no right to talk about social justice and his dream of becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will not come true.

Speaking to journalists in Chennai, the Minister said the provisions related to reservations were added to the Constitution by B.R. Ambedkar to benefit even the marginalised sections among the Scheduled Castes. “But [Mr.] Thirumavalavan is playing a double game. How can he be a Dalit leader, when he has filed a case in the Supreme Court challenging the reservation benefits for the Arunthathiyar community? He is only the leader of his party, the VCK. If he wants to be identified as a Dalit leader, he should see entire Dalits through one lens. His true face has been revealed. He is trying to dilute the provisions of reservations. His dream of becoming the Chief Minister will not come true.”

“He believed that the BJP is fast growing in Tamil Nadu and the people of the State will continue to support nationalism and spirituality. The attempt by the DMK and other parties of the INDIA bloc to portray the BJP as anti-Tamil will not work,” he added.

