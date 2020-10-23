VCK leader Thirumavalavan writes to President seeking withdrawal of T.N. Governor

CHENNAI

23 October 2020 02:03 IST

Cites delay in giving assent to law providing horizontal reservation in medical courses

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking the withdrawal of Tamil Nadu Governor Bunwarilal Purohit.

The letter cited the Governor’s inordinate delay in giving assent to the legislation brought in by the State government for providing horizontal reservation of 7.5% to government school students in medical courses, which has been unanimously passed in the Assembly.

“A Governor is appointed by your Excellency in accordance with Article 155 of the Constitution of India. Article 163 of the Constitution of India clearly says that ‘there shall be a Council of Ministers with the Chief Minister at the head to aid and advise the Governor in the exercise of his functions,” he noted in the letter dated October 21.

Mr. Thirumavalavan pointed out that the Governor of Tamil Nadu was violating this obligations, and this created hindrance to the State government. He also noted that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) results were already published and students were anxiously waiting to join medical courses. The State government has made all the arrangements for conducting the counselling for the admission process, he added.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the indifferent attitude of the Governor had jeopardised the entire medical admission process. “The Governor is not only creating an obstacle but also a constitutional crisis. It becomes a threat to our democracy,” he added.