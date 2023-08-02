ADVERTISEMENT

VCK leader meets President Murmu as a part of INDIA alliance

August 02, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated August 03, 2023 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The memorandum urged President Murmu to press upon the Prime Minister to urgently address the Parliament on the prevailing situation in Manipur, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the matter in the Parliament

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Wednesday met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, as a part of the INDIA alliance delegation that went to Manipur to assess the situation after ethnic violence, requesting her ‘intervention’ to ensure that the ‘extraordinary situation’ confronting the State of Manipur can be redressed at the earliest and normalcy can be brought in urgently’.

“The delegation, consisting of 21 experienced and sensitive Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, witnessed the extreme devastation and hardships faced by the people, including women and children, and apprised the country of the grim and concerning situation in the State,” said the memorandum presented to President Murmu.

