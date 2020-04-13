Tamil Nadu

VCK leader takes stock of COVID-19 work

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan spoke to his party office-bearers via video conferencing on Sunday to take stock of COVID-19 relief work done in Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency he represents.

According to a release, he explained to the party office bearers in Chidambaram what needs to be done and they in turn apprised him of how they were helping people during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Close to 50 office bearers participated in the discussion from their homes and they discussed the future course of action. The discussion lasted for over two hours, the release added.

