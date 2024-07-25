ADVERTISEMENT

VCK leader submits representation to Union Minister on implementation of reservation in promotions

Published - July 25, 2024 10:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday met Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar and submitted a memorandum requesting the Union government to take proactive measures in implementing the stipulated percentage of reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in promotions, as per the directive of the Supreme Court.

The Union government should issue appropriate directives to State governments, urging them to effectively carry out the process of implementing reservation in promotions. This should be done by meticulously collecting quantifiable data, as prescribed by the Supreme Court, the representation added.

