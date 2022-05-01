VCK leader seeks resolution in Assembly against Centre’s labour laws

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday urged the State Government to adopt a resolution in the Legislative Assembly calling for the repeal of four labour laws, which are against the interests of the workers, passed by the Central government.

Speaking to the reporters on May Day, Mr. Thirumavalavan said there are enough grounds to oppose the Narendra Modi government’s decision to pass four laws that affects workers rights than the Farm laws that were repealed recently.

“The four Bills affect the workers right to work for eight hours a day and removes the rights of workers to form or join trade unions. The Modi government must repeal the laws without any reservations. A resolution must be passed in the State Assembly to put pressure on Central government,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.

Adverting to another issue, he said the recent “custodial deaths” of a youth Vignesh in Chennai and a tribal man Thangamani hailing from Tiruvannamalai will cause a bad name to the State Government and the officers who are responsible for the deaths must be punished.