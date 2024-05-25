VCK leader presents ‘Ambedkar Sudar’ award to actor Prakash Raj

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumvalavan on Saturday presented annual ‘Ambedkar Sudar’ award instituted by the party to actor Prakash Raj here, in Chennai.

Epigrapher and author of ‘South India under the Cholas’ Y. Subbarayulu, S.N. Sikkandar of Welfare Party of India, advocate Arulmozhi, CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan, author Raj Gowthaman and Ezra. Sargunam were presented with ‘Semmozhi Gnayiru’ award, ‘Quaid-E-Millath Pirai’ award, ‘Periyar Oli’ award, ‘Marx Maamani’ award, ‘Ayotheethasar Adhavan’ award and ‘Kamarajar Kathir’ award, respectively.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr. Prakash Raj said that though he doesn’t like being a part of a stage of any political party, he agreed to receive the award because he shares the same ideology as Mr. Thirumavalavan.

“I don’t have the experience of waging a long ideological and political battle like many of the awardees here. Still, many are asking why I am talking...if there is a pain in the body, it will go away on its own after a point. But, if the country has a wound, it will only grow if it is not tended to,” he said.

Mr. Prakash Raj said that he considered murdered journalist Gauri Lankesh’s father as his ideological mentor.

“When Gauri Lankesh was killed...my friend and my mentor’s daughter was killed, she appeared to ask me ‘Will you keep quiet?’. I have been given the Ambedkar Sudar award...I am not a Dalit, but I think of what the country would be without his Constitution,” he said.

He added, “Our work does not end here. I don’t fear that he will come back. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is now scared. We have to work towards ensuring that people like him shouldn’t come back again. Political parties will come and go, but people are permanent. If we elect the wrong party, it is the people who will lose. The fear, humiliation that people have faced in the last ten years...we have to work to ensure they don’t come back again.”

Advocate Arulmozhi requested that VCK must institute an award in the name of renowned Dalit leader Annai Meenambal Sivaraj from next year.

Speaking last, Mr. Thirumavalavan said: “Unlike the Maoists and CPI (M-L) rebels, who often go into hiding, the Sanatani terrorists are often seen speaking on the stage in India and are among us in the society. VCK understands that it is important to work with minorities to take on the terrorism of the right wing. This is why I wanted to tell Prakash Raj personally to take care of his safety.“

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that it was important to speak anti-caste politics to the Other Backward Class communities. “Who is Modi? Who is Amit Shah? Who supports the politics of saffronisation of Tiruvalluvar by Governor R.N. Ravi? Who is Annamalai? Periyarism, Marxism should be spoken in the ‘Oor’, not in the Dalit neighbourhoods. The OBC communities should be politicised,” he said.

Reacting to advocate Arulmozhi’s suggestion, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the party has been honouring women consistently. “VCK doesn’t discriminate against women. We will consider your request,” he said.