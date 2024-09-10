VCK invites AIADMK for ‘prohibition of liquor’ rally, but says no to PMK and BJP

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday surprised many by extending an invitation to all democratic forces, including the AIADMK, to share a common platform to demand a ban on liquor on October 2 in Kallakurichi district.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Thirumavalavan said he had “no hidden agenda” in extending an invitation to the AIADMK, arguing that the DMK, the AIADMK, the Left parties, and the VCK were on the same page in respect of prohibition.

“Electoral alliance and coming together for fighting for people’s issues are different. I have extended an invitation to the AIADMK too because there is nothing wrong in our coming together to make a common appeal,” he said.

However, he said the VCK cannot work with ‘caste and religious forces’ even if they support the party’s stance against liquor.

Asked why he doesn’t want to share the stage with the PMK, which has been seeking a total ban on liquor in the State, Mr. Thirumavalan said the PMK cannot be trusted to be ‘consistent’ with the political stance that they take.

“Consistency has always been a problem with the PMK – be it in forming an alliance or about people’s issues. Agreed that they have taken progressive stand on many issues and have spoken in support of Ambedkarism, Marxism, and in support of Eelam Tamils, which are agreeable to us. But they are not consistent. When they use caste sentiment and religious beliefs as resources for electoral gains, they are similar to Sangh Parivar groups and in that they differ from teachings of Dr. Ambedkar and Periyar,” he charged. “Even BJP has taken some positions that may be agreeable to us but that alone cannot be a criteria. Caste and religious intoxication is worse than drug/alcohol intoxication.”

Mr. Thirumavalavan also made a bold statement that the State government may need to look at ending certain welfare schemes if it can only be funded from revenue gained through liquor sales.

“This revenue cannot be justified. We cannot accept it. Welfare schemes help poor and downtrodden but if the argument is that revenue from liquor sales is needed to implement welfare schemes, then I don’t think there is anything wrong in ending those welfare schemes,” he said.

He added that he hopes to convince the DMK to agree to a phased shutdown of liquor shops and push for a national policy of liquor prohibition.

“Before the next Assembly elections, they have to agree to a phased shutdown of liquor shop and push for a national policy to implement liquor prohibition as stated in Article 47 of Indian Constitution,” he said, adding that the time has come to end proliferation of not just illicit liquor but liquor as a whole being sold in TASMAC outlets.

