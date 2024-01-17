VCK hopes to put speculations about alliance to rest with ‘Vellum Sananayagam’ Opposition event in Tiruchi

January 17, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Chennai

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, which has managed to create a space for itself by shaping the Opposition’s ideological plank in Tamil Nadu, is preparing to host the leaders of the Opposition parties, including the Congress’ president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D. Raja, CPI (M-L) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya and leaders of other State alliance partners, in the alliance’s first public meeting, Vellum Sananayagam, on January 26 in Tiruchi.

The public meeting was earlier scheduled to be held in December last year, but had to be postponed because of heavy rain and cyclone that lashed the northern and southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

VCK sources state that while the party has pulled every stop to ensure the meeting is projected as the event of the Opposition parties and not just as ‘VCK event’, the party also hopes that all speculations surrounding the Opposition alliance in Tamil Nadu is put to rest after the meeting.

Speaking to The Hindu, D. Ravikumar, Villupuram MP, said, “You could say that the public meeting would be the start of the campaign for the Opposition alliance. The public meeting will see participation of the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders of the Communist and State parties.. It will give momentum to the Opposition alliance nationally.”

Asked why other leaders of Opposition alliance are not invited to the event and whether any major announcements will be made related to manifestos or seat sharing, Mr. Ravikumar said, “In our State, the DMK will lead the alliance. So, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be the chief guest. We are only a junior partner in the alliance, we cannot make any announcements. Only the major partners of the alliance can make such announcements. For us, we are glad that the party has not only survived for 25 years but thrived in electoral politics and has risen to the level of organising a public meeting of the Opposition in the State.”

VCK Assembly floor leader Sinthanai Selvan said though it is common for political parties to state that an upcoming election is the most important one, the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will determine the future of our country.

“In the last 10 years, fundamentalism and religious polarisation has become mainstream. BJP are continuously winning and are implementing their agenda – New Education Policy, Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 and so on. We need to stop from achieving their most important agenda, which is to alter the Indian Constitution. So, it is not a regular election where we talk about alliance, seat sharing and so on. VCK understands that it is important to get together for the sake of the country,” he said.

