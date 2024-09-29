VCK hopes to mobilise 1 lakh women for anti-liquor rally

With the dust having settled on the future of DMK-VCK ties for now, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi is gearing up for the ‘liquor prohibition’ rally, which is being organised by the party’s women’s wing on October 2 in Ulundhurpettai in Kallakurichi district.

Speaking to The Hindu, a VCK senior functionary in-charge of organising the rally said the party hopes to mobilise more than 1 lakh women. “We have started distributing around 50000 uniforms (sarees) to women through the party’s district secretaries,” he said. The party wants to project the demand for prohibition primarily as a demand of the women in Tamil Nadu.

“Liquor addiction affects women mainly. We want to put forth a demand not just to the government but appeal to the people to stand against liquor. State government can only implement prohibition, but only people can abolish it from their lives,” he said.

Furthermore, the party is expected to continue with its propaganda against liquor and drugs in the villages even after the conference.

Another senior leader added the party hopes that prohibition becomes a talking point before the 2026 assembly election just as it did during 2016 assembly elections.

“Sasi Perumal (activist who died protesting against liquor) ensured that the prohibition became a huge issue in 2016. There was a sustained campaign which ensured that in the 2016 elections, in which the DMK also said it will implement prohibition. The number of widows in Tamil Nadu due to alcohol deaths is very high. This campaign not just against liquor but all forms of intoxicants....and we hope will become a major issue in 2026 assembly elections,” he said.