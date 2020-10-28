VCK hits back, announces protest against Centre, BJP

CHENNAI

It will also seek withdrawal of case against Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Tuesday announced that his party will launch protests against the Central government and the State BJP from October 28 onwards. The party will also seek the withdrawal of the case registered against Mr. Thirumavalavan for his remarks on women, based on his interpretation of the Manusmriti.

Protest today

In a statement, he said that the party would stage protests on October 28, urging the Centre to implement 50% reservation for OBCs in the All India Quota medical seats this year. The party would also stage protests against the State unit of the BJP “for spreading lies against the VCK” on October 31. The party would also distribute pamphlets explaining the basic tenets of the Manusmriti, the Hindu religious text, in villages from November 3 to November 5.

“The Centre implemented 10% reservation for the ‘economically weaker sections’ among the open competition category in just nine days. But why has it taken six years to implement reservation for OBCs in medical courses despite it being guaranteed in the Indian Constitution?” he asked. The Centre did not even intend to implement the 27% reservation for OBCs, he added.

Mr. Thirumavalavan accused the BJP and various Hindu groups of “spreading lies” about him to destabilise the DMK alliance, of which the VCK is a part of.

“The BJP and Sangh Parivar groups are trying to systematically work to gain a political foothold in Tamil Nadu. As a part of this effort, they have taken a 40-second edited video clip from my speech in an online event organised by the European Union Periyar Ambedkar Comrades Federation and are spreading lies against me. More than just attack me personally, they want to smear and create a crisis in the DMK alliance,” he said.

“They want to weaken the alliance by removing the VCK from the alliance,” he added.

He urged his cadres not to react to provocations by the BJP and said that they would expose themselves in front of the people with their own words.