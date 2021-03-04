VCK gets six seats in DMK alliance

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said even though the party’s high-level committee expressed dissatisfaction over the allocation, the decision was taken due to the dangers of ‘Sanathana forces’

The DMK on Thursday sealed a seat-sharing agreement with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for the Assembly election, allotting it six seats. The agreement was signed by DMK president M.K. Stalin and VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.

“Even though our party’s high-level committee expressed dissatisfaction over the allocation of six seats, we have taken into consideration the danger posed by Sanathana forces. We do not want the secular votes to fritter away. Our decision was shaped by the far-sightedness and the future of Tamil Nadu’s politics,” Mr. Thirumavalavan told journalists after signing the agreement. He said the VCK would contest on its own symbol.

Asked how many reserved constituencies the VCK would contest in, Mr. Thirumavalavan said it would be decided in the subsequent discussions with the DMK leadership.

While stressing the need for the secular parties remaining together in the DMK alliance to protect Tamil Nadu from the “dangers of Santhana forces”, he said the two Left parties and the MDMK had the right to take a decision on seat-sharing in the interest of their organisations.

“This election is a war to defeat the Sanathana forces. The BJP has targeted Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and hatched a conspiracy to get a toehold in these states. It is taking advantage of the absence of Jayalalithaa and Kalaignar (Karunanidhi). Even after decades, it is not able to take root in Tamil Nadu, while it could change governments and form governments on its own even in Northeastern states,” the VCK leader explained.

Asked about Sasikala’s decision to “step aside” from politics, he said it was not clear whether her sudden decision was shaped by the need for “peace of mind” or “under pressure from the BJP” or her “intention to bring together the AIADMK and AMMK.” “She has said that the DMK should not win in the election. It means that she is particular about the coming together of the AIADMK and AMMK. If the AIADMK gains strength, it means that the BJP is also gaining strength. It will not augur well for Tamil Nadu, the land of social justice,” he said.