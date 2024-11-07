VCK functionary held for inflammatory remarks

The Bhuvanagiri police have arrested a functionary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for her alleged inflammatory remarks against members of the Vanniyar Sangam, the parent body of the PMK, at Palakarai near Bhuvanagiri in the district, on Wednesday.

Police said the arrested VCK functionary, identified as M. Selvarani, 45, made the remarks during a protest. Based on a complaint by the PMK’s Bhuvanagiri town secretary Gopinath, the police arrested Selvarani. A case was booked against her under Sections 189 (2), 296 (b), 351 (2), 196 (1) (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.