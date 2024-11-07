 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VCK functionary held for inflammatory remarks

Published - November 07, 2024 08:49 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Bhuvanagiri police have arrested a functionary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for her alleged inflammatory remarks against members of the Vanniyar Sangam, the parent body of the PMK, at Palakarai near Bhuvanagiri in the district, on Wednesday.

Police said the arrested VCK functionary, identified as M. Selvarani, 45, made the remarks during a protest. Based on a complaint by the PMK’s Bhuvanagiri town secretary Gopinath, the police arrested Selvarani. A case was booked against her under Sections 189 (2), 296 (b), 351 (2), 196 (1) (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.